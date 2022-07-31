Junis allowed five hits and a walk with four strikeouts in four scoreless innings, taking a no-decision Saturday versus the Cubs.

Junis stretched out to 74 pitches, but he wasn't very efficient with them in throwing only 45 strikes in this outing. He was at least able to keep runs off the board for the first time in three appearances since returning from a hamstring injury. The 29-year-old owns a 2.78 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 48:12 K:BB through 58.1 innings in 12 outings (nine starts) this year. Junis is projected for a tough home start versus the Dodgers next week.