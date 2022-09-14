Junis (4-6) took the loss during Tuesday's 5-1 defeat to Atlanta, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk with five strikeouts in five innings.

Junis was spotted a lead in the first inning but Atlanta got to him soon thereafter, plating four runs on six baserunners combined in the second and third innings. The 29-year-old fired 60 of 92 pitches for strikes with nine of the swinging variety while allowing more than three runs for the second time in four turns. During the stretch, Junis has pitched to a 6.41 ERA while recording 16 strikeouts in 19.2 innings -- amassing an 0-3 record. He carries a 4.15 ERA into his next start, currently projected for early next week in Colorado.