Junis (2-2) allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk with two strikeouts in 1.2 innings Friday versus the Diamondbacks, taking the loss.

Junis got the last two outs of the fifth inning in relief of Ross Stripling, but he couldn't carry that success into the sixth. Arizona pounced for two runs and the Giants couldn't bounce back. Junis has been scored on in five of his nine appearances this season while operating primarily as a long reliever. He's now at a 5.14 ERA, 1.81 WHIP and 21:10 K:BB across 21 innings.