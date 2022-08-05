Junis (4-3) allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five across 3.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Dodgers.

Junis surrendered only one run before being pulled, but he labored throughout the start. He allowed multiple baserunners in each of his last three frames and needed 79 pitches to record 14 outs. Junis has failed to complete more than 4.1 innings in any of his three starts since being activated from the injured list July 16. Overall, he has a 3.05 ERA with a 53:14 K:BB across 62 innings for the season.