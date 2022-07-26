Junis (4-2) allowed a run on three hits, a walk and a hit batter with two strikeouts in 4.1 innings, taking the loss Monday versus the Diamondbacks.

Junis allowed more baserunners than the Giants contributed in the entire contest, and he received no run support in his first start since June 10. The right-hander wasn't bad, but he was limited to 62 pitches (38 strikes) as he continues to build back up after missing over a month with a hamstring strain. He's been generally effective with a 2.98 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 44:11 K:BB through 54.1 innings in 11 appearances (eight starts) this season. He's projected for a home start versus the Cubs this weekend, though it's likely Junis will still have a workload restriction for at least a couple more outings.