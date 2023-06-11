Junis (3-3) allowed four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five over 2.2 innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Cubs.

Junis was again called on for a bulk-relief assignment, but the Cubs were able to do damage against him. Matt Mervis and Christopher Morel each took him deep for solo home runs, and Morel would add a two-run single. This was Junis' worst outing since he gave up five runs April 29 against the Padres. The right-hander is at a 4.58 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 44:16 K:BB through 35.1 innings this season. He may get another look behind an opener if neither of Ross Stripling (back) or Alex Wood (back) are ready to return by next weekend.

