Junis (hand) will remain on turn for now, but the Giants will continue to evaluate him ahead of Sunday's scheduled start against the Twins, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Slusser notes that it is a pain tolerance issue in Junis' non-throwing hand, and that he could get skipped or pushed back if there are any concerns at all ahead of Sunday's game. He has been excellent over his last two starts, logging a 2.63 WHIP, 0.66 WHIP and 13 strikeouts in 13.2 innings, with one of those starts coming in Coors Field.