Junis was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a left hamstring strain, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Junis hasn't gotten an MRI yet but wasn't feeling much better Saturday morning. Slusser also notes that hamstring strains typically require 3-to-6 weeks of recovery and the team will know more after his MRI. The Giants will likely have to dip into the Triple-A rotation for a short-term replacement for Junis.