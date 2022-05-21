Junis didn't factor into the decision during Friday's 8-7 loss to San Diego, allowing four runs on seven hits with two strikeouts in six innings.

Junis successfully navigated a tough San Diego lineup aside from the third inning, when he surrendered all four runs on four hits. The 29-year-old reached six innings for the first time, and he did it on an impressive 76 pitches though pitching to contact yielded only two strikeouts and five swinging strikes. Junis takes a 2.70 ERA and 1.01 WHIP into his next start, projected to come midweek against the Mets.