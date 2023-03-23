Junis will be a swingman out of the bullpen rather than a starter to begin 2023, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Junis was in competition for a starting spot, but with the Giants' starters at full health, there was no room for him in the rotation. Webeck adds that manager Gabe Kapler is considering Junis in a piggyback role early on, typically in a pairing with Alex Wood. The choppy schedule early in the season means the Giants won't necessarily need a fifth starter until their first home series of the year, so going with pitching tandems could help ease all of the pitchers into the season. Junis' appeal in fantasy is limited in a bullpen role, but he could vulture some wins away from starters if he's able to regularly get two or three innings in a bulk-relief assignment. He's pitched to a 5.19 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 11:1 K:BB across 8.2 innings over four Cactus League appearances.