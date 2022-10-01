Junis will pitch behind opener Scott Alexander as the bulk reliever Saturday against the Diamondbacks, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Junis also served as a long reliever during last Sunday's win over Arizona and picked up the win while allowing a run on four hits and a walk while striking out seven in 5.1 innings. He should be able to handle a similar workload while pitching behind Alexander once again Saturday.
