Pederson was added to the lineup for Friday's game against the Rockies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Colorado is throwing left-hander Ty Blach and Pederson usually sits versus southpaws, but he's been pressed into outfield duty with Austin Slater (dizziness) having to be scratched. Thairo Estrada (conjunctivitis) was also removed from the Giants' initial batting order.