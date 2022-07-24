site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Joc Pederson: Again sitting versus southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
Pederson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
It's the third straight game on the bench for Pederson, as Los Angeles sends out yet another left-handed starter in Clayton Kershaw. Yermin Mercedes will again start in left field for the Giants.
