Pederson (hand) will begin a rehab assignment Saturday with Low-A San Jose, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.
Pederson will get a chance to face live pitching again after being placed on the shelf May 13 with his bruised right hand. The outfielder will likely need a few games in the minors with a chance to return as an everyday option for the Giants in the middle of next week if there are no setbacks.
