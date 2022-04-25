Pederson went 3-for-3 with two home runs, a double, three runs and three RBI in Sunday's 12-3 win over the Nationals.

Pederson now has multi-hit performances in three of his last four appearances, and Sunday's outing marked the first time this year that he recorded multiple extra-base hits in a game. The 30-year-old has been a strong contributor despite hitting in the strong side of a platoon, as he has a 1.133 OPS with five home runs, two doubles, 10 runs, eight RBI and a stolen base in 13 games.