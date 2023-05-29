Pederson (hand) said he will swing the bat Monday for the first time since landing on the 10-day injured list May 15, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

A painful right hand contusion has kept Pederson out of commission for the past two weeks, but being able to resume swinging represents a major milestone in his recovery process. Depending on how Pederson fares in his workouts over the next few days, he could be cleared to head out on a rehab assignment as soon as this weekend, if the Giants determine that he requires one. While Pederson has been on the shelf, the Giants have been leaning on J.D. Davis and Blake Sabol as their primary options at designated hitter.