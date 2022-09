Pederson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a triple and an additional run and RBI in a 5-2 victory over Colorado on Tuesday.

Pederson deposited German Marquez's first offering of the night over the center field fence before adding valuable insurance with an RBI triple and run in the seventh inning. The 30-year-old has rebounded nicely from a four-game hitless stretch by batting 8-for-22 over his last five games, though all hits were singles prior to Tuesday's pair of extra-base knocks.