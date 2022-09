Pederson went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Rockies.

Pederson has enjoyed the Giants' four-game set in Colorado -- he's started in three of the games and gone 6-for-14 with three RBI. The outfielder has gone 0-for-9 across his previous four games before this road trip. He's up to a .268/.343/.504 slash line with 22 home runs, 66 RBI, 50 runs scored and three stolen bases through 402 plate appearances this season, primarily playing versus right-handed pitchers.