Pederson got a cortisone shot Wednesday and could land on the injured list with a right wrist injury, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It sounds like he's trying to avoid an IL stint, hence the injection, but Pederson is probably a little worse than day-to-day at the moment. The 30-year-old outfielder is slashing .242/.350/.545 with two home runs, three runs and nine RBI in 10 games.