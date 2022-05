Pederson went 4-for-6 with three home runs, three runs and eight RBI in a 13-12 win against the Mets on Tuesday.

After going 4-for-45 through is first 17 May games, Pederson broke out in a big way against the Mets. He tagged New York's pitchers for two-run homers in the third, fifth and eighth innings and tied the game with a two-run single in the ninth. The 30-year-old upped his line to .255/.316/.578 with his 10 home runs and .262 isolated power both ranking top 15 in MLB.