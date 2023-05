Pederson is day-to-day with a right hand injury after taking a pitch off his right hand during Friday's game against Arizona, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. X-rays returned negative.

Pederson is out of the lineup after he took a pitch off his right hand while squaring to bunt Friday. The positive news is there's no fracture, but the outfielder will miss at least one game while he recovers. Wilmer Flores is acting as DH with Pederson out of the lineup.