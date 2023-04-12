Pederson went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and two RBI in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Dodgers.

Pederson got the Giants' scoring started in the bottom of the first inning, lining a one-out double down the right-field line off former teammate Dustin May to drive in two runs. The run-scoring double would be all the offensive support the Giants' pitching staff would need on the night, as starter Alex Wood and five relievers combined to limit the Dodgers to three hits. With southpaw Clayton Kershaw set to start for the Dodgers in the series finale Wednesday, expect the lefty-hitting Pederson to get the night off.