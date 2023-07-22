Pederson went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Nationals.

Pederson snapped a month-long homer drought with his game-tying blast in the third inning, but the Giants were limited to just two hits over the rest of the contest. During his 23-game power drought, Pederson his just .167 with two doubles and a triple. The 31-year-old remains in a strong-side platoon role while primarily serving as the designated hitter. He's hitting .233 with a .781 OPS, nine homers, 34 RBI and 37 runs scored over 63 contests this season.