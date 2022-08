Pederson was removed from Sunday's game against the Pirates after being hit by a pitch on his right hand, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Pederson initially remained in the game after being struck by a pitch during the fourth inning, but he was replaced in the field for the top of the sixth. The 30-year-old went 0-for-2 with a run scored and should be considered day-to-day until his status is updated.