Pederson will get some time at first base during spring training, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pederson is projected to fill at least a strong-side platoon role in the outfield, but picking up time at first base could help him get into the lineup more. For now, the lefty-hitting LaMonte Wade and righties Wilmer Flores and J.D. Davis figure to get the bulk of the playing time at first. Pederson slashed .274/.353/.521 with 23 home runs and 70 RBI in 134 contests last season.