Pederson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 13-2 triumph against the Padres on Tuesday.
Pederson singled in the second and tacked on a solo home run in the eighth off San Diego outfielder Wil Myers. The long ball was the 29-year-old's first as a Giant and he should see regular playing time against right-handed pitchers as he's started all four games against them thus far.
