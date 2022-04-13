Pederson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 13-2 triumph against the Padres on Tuesday.

Pederson singled in the second and tacked on a solo home run in the eighth off San Diego outfielder Wil Myers. The long ball was the 29-year-old's first as a Giant and he should see regular playing time against right-handed pitchers as he's started all four games against them thus far.