Pederson went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and two walks Wednesday against the Mets.

Pederson went yard in the first inning to record his 11th home run of the season. Through his first 14 games in May, Pederson hit just .051 with one home run. However, across his last five starts, he's tallied seven hits in 14 at-bats, with four home runs -- three came Tuesday against the Mets -- 10 RBI and four runs scored. On the campaign, Pederson has maintained a .260/.331/.606 line across 118 plate appearances.