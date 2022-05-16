Pederson went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 15-6 loss to the Cardinals.
Pederson went yard for the first time since April 25. Since that date, he's hit a pitiful .086 (3-for-35) in 13 games. That brutal slump has essentially erased his hot start -- he's slashing .244/.297/.524 with seven homers, 14 RBI, 13 runs scored and a stolen base through 91 plate appearances. Pederson's lost playing time to Luis Gonzalez, who has taken over the starting role in left field. Going forward, Pederson will likely be the designated hitter against right-handed pitchers, splitting that position with Wilmer Flores and Darin Ruf.