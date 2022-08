Pederson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 7-4 loss to the Rockies on Friday.

Pederson snapped his home run drought with a solo shot off Jose Urena to bring his team within striking distance after being down 7-0. It was Pederson's first home run since June 26. After struggling through July with a .133 average, Pederson is 11-for-30 in August. The 30-year-old outfielder is now slashing 254/.328/.500 on the season with 18 homers.