Pederson will be on the bench for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rockies, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pederson went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts in the afternoon game. He'll hit the bench for the nightcap with lefty Kyle Freeland starting for Colorado. Luis Matos starts in left field, while Mike Yastrzemski serves as the designated hitter.