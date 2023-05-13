Pederson went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run, two walks and an additional run scored in Friday's 7-5 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Pederson opened the scoring with a two-out blast in the first inning. The 31-year-old has gone 3-for-9 with two homers, three RBI, four runs scored and four walks over his last four games. For the season, he's slashing .235/.351/.494 with five long balls, 18 RBI, 12 runs scored, four doubles and a triple through 97 plate appearances as a strong-side platoon option. He's played exclusively at designated hitter this season.