Pederson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a 4-2 loss to the Brewers in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader.

Pederson started both contests after sitting for four straight games when the Giants faced a run of left-handed pitchers. He went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in the matinee before delivering a solo shot in the eighth inning of the nightcap. The slugger has gone 14-for-34 (.412) over his last 13 games, but he's mainly been confined to the strong side of a platoon in left field. For the year, he's slashing .265/.345/.522 with 22 homers, 62 RBI, 48 runs scored and three stolen bases through 368 plate appearances.