Pederson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Padres on Monday.

Pederson sat out two games with a groin issue, but he was able to return to action Monday. The outfielder showed that the injury was minor by slugging a 420-foot, two-run shot in the fourth inning. Pederson is one long ball shy of his first 20-homer campaign since 2019.