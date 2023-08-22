Pederson went 2-for-2 with a solo home run in Monday's loss against the Phillies.

Pederson put the Giants in front early with a homer off Aaron Nola in the opening inning. It's Pederson's 12th homer of the year and his first since July 28 -- he'd gone just 11-for-59 (.186) with a .450 OPS in 19 games over that span. Overall, the 31-year-old Pederson is slashing .238/.351/.423 across 316 plate appearances with 45 runs scored and 41 RBI this season while serving as San Francisco's primary DH against right-handed pitching.