Giants' Joc Pederson: Idle against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Pederson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.
The lefty-hitting Pederson will take a seat with southpaw MacKenzie Gore on the bump for San Diego in the series finale. The righty-hitting Darin Ruf replaces Pederson in left field.
