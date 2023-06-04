The Giants expect Pederson (hand) to return from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's series opener in Colorado, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

On the shelf since May 15 with a right hand contusion, Pederson is nearing the finish line in his recovery from the injury after he headed out on a minor-league rehab assignment with Single-A San Jose this weekend. Assuming he comes out of Sunday's game with San Jose no worse for the wear, Pederson should reclaim a role with the Giants as a strong-side platoon option at designated hitter once activated.