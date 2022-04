Pederson was removed from Wednesday's game versus the Athletics with right groin tightness, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 30-year-old appeared to suffer the injury while running the bases during the third inning Wednesday, and he didn't retake the field in the bottom of the frame. Pederson went 1-for-2 prior to his exit and will have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery before potentially missing more time.