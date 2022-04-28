Pederson (groin) will undergo an MRI on Thursday, and manager Gabe Kapler said a trip to the injured list could be necessary, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Pederson experienced groin tightness while breaking for second base on a ground ball during the third inning Wednesday, and his availability for the near future is now in question. The 30-year-old will have Thursday's scheduled off day to be evaluated, so the Giants have some time to determine whether a trip to the injured list is necessary. The team is already short-handed in the outfield, with LaMonte Wade (knee) on the 10-day IL and Mike Yastrzemski (illness) on the COVID-19 IL.