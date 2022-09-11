site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Joc Pederson: On bench against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
Pederson isn't in the lineup Sunday against the Cubs, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Pederson will get a breather for Sunday's series finale since left-hander Wade Miley is on the mound for the Cubs. Austin Dean is starting in left field and batting eighth.
