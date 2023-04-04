Pederson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 12-3 win over the White Sox.
Pederson hit the first of the Giants' seven homers on the day. He's gone just 3-for-14 across his first four games this season, but two of those hits have left the yard. He had 23 homers in 134 games last season, so a strong display of power from Pederson shouldn't be too surprising. He appears to be the Giants' preferred cleanup hitter against right-handed pitchers.
More News
-
Giants' Joc Pederson: Swats first homer•
-
Giants' Joc Pederson: Scratched with lower-body tightness•
-
Giants' Joc Pederson: Returns to team following WBC•
-
Giants' Joc Pederson: Getting look at first base•
-
Giants' Joc Pederson: Back with Giants on Q.O.•
-
Giants' Joc Pederson: Placed on bereavement list•