Pederson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 12-3 win over the White Sox.

Pederson hit the first of the Giants' seven homers on the day. He's gone just 3-for-14 across his first four games this season, but two of those hits have left the yard. He had 23 homers in 134 games last season, so a strong display of power from Pederson shouldn't be too surprising. He appears to be the Giants' preferred cleanup hitter against right-handed pitchers.

More News