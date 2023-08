Pederson isn't in the Giants' lineup Tuesday against the Reds, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The Giants will face their fourth consecutive left-handed starter Tuesday, so Pederson will remain in the dugout to begin the game. He's been able to enter each of San Francisco's last three games off the bench, but the Giants will send Mitch Haniger, Austin Slater and Luis Matos into the outfield until Brandon Williamson is relieved.