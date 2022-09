Pederson is not in Monday's lineup against the Dodgers, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports.

With lefty Andrew Heaney pitching for the Dodgers, Pederson will head to the bench in favor of Thairo Estrada in left field. The Dodgers are also starting lefties Tuesday (Tyler Anderson) and Wednesday (Clayton Kershaw), so Pederson may not get many at-bats in this series.