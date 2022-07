Pederson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Since the Padres are bringing a southpaw (MacKenzie Gore) to the hill, Pederson will be one of five left-hitting players on the bench for the series finale, with Brandon Belt (knee), Brandon Crawford, Luis Gonzalez and LaMonte Wade joining him in the dugout. Yermin Mercedes will cover Pederson's usual spot in left field.