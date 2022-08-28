Pederson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins due to a tight groin, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The lefty-hitting Pederson is usually a fixture in the lineup versus right-handed pitching, but the injury explains why he's out of the starting nine while righty Aaron Sanchez takes the hill for Minnesota. Austin Slater will pick up a start in the outfield in place of Pederson, who should be viewed as day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener with the Padres.