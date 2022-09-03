Pederson went 2-for-2 with a home run, a walk, five RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 13-1 win over the Phillies.

Pederson hit an RBI single in the first inning, a three-run homer in the second and a walked in a run in the third. With the Giants way ahead, he was replaced by pinch hitter Lewis Brinson in the fifth inning. Pederson is on a roll lately -- across his last 10 games, he's gone 13-for-30 with four homers, 12 RBI and nine runs scored. The outfielder is slashing .268/.345/.526 with 21 long balls, 58 RBI, 47 runs and three steals through 108 contests this year as a strong-side platoon option in left field.