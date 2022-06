Pederson went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run during Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Phillies in 11 innings.

The 30-year-old didn't start against left-hander Ranger Suarez on Tuesday, but he entered as a pinch hitter in the fifth inning and provided a pair of insurance runs with his two-run shot in the 11th. Pederson is in the midst of a seven-game hit streak, during which he's gone 11-for-23 with five home runs, 15 RBI and six runs.