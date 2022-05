Pederson (groin) is starting in right field and batting leadoff Wednesday against the Dodgers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Pederson appeared as a pinch hitter Tuesday, which was his first game action since April 27, and will rejoin the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale. The 30-year-old ended up sitting out four games with a strained right groin but was able to avoid a stint on the injured list.