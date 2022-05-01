Pederson (groin) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Nationals, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

It's the third straight game on the bench for Pederson, who was diagnosed with a Grade 1 adductor strain after leaving Wednesday's game versus the A's. Pederson will now have Monday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery before potentially missing additional time. He'll also be available off the bench Sunday, per Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News. Jason Krizan, Luis Gonzalez and Darin Ruf will start from left to right in the outfield.