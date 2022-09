Pederson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The switch-hitting Bryce Johnson will spell the lefty-hitting Pederson in the lineup with the Phillies bringing a southpaw (Ranger Suarez) to the hill for the series finale. Pederson is currently in the midst of an eight-game hitting streak in which he's slashed an incredible .542/.633/.958 with three home runs, one double, five walks, 14 RBI and seven runs.