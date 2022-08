Pederson will be on the bench Saturday against the Twins, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It's surprising to see Pederson on the bench despite the fact that righty Sonny Gray will be on the mound for Minnesota. All five of Pederson's previous absences against righties this season occurred due to injury, so it's possible he's dealing with at least a minor issue. Luis Gonzalez will get the start in left field.